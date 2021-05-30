80,593 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,801. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

