Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USNA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,847. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $63,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $921,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $145,517 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.