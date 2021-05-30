Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.Caleres also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS.

CAL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Caleres has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

