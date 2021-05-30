Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Decreases By 51.2%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the April 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,267. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.