Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROMJF. Raymond James lowered Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROMJF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 4,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.