TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $823,183.06

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $823,183.06 and $10.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.70 or 0.01256125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

