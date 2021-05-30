XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.06 million and $109.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

