Castle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Castle has a market cap of $15,686.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00513473 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023678 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.01334476 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,183,960 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

