Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $229,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.