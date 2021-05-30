Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the period. Altra Industrial Motion comprises approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.15% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $292,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $17,455,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIMC opened at $65.69 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

