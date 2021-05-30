Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.22% of Five9 worth $442,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.29. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

