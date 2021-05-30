Fure Financial Corp Sells 1,230 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Fure Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

