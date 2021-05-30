InsurAce Price Reaches $2.80 (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $3.35 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00007927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

