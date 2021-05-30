InsurAce Market Cap Reaches $31.54 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00007927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $31.54 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

