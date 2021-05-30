Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.34). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41).

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 174,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

