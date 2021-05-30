-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.26). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $978,984.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock worth $288,620,943. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $265.09. The stock had a trading volume of 926,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

