Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.26). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at $279,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock valued at $288,620,943 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its stake in Carvana by 35.0% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $9,184,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.09. 926,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,772. Carvana has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

