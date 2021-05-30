Fure Financial Corp Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

