Coastline Trust Co Sells 7,650 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

J stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.