Condor Capital Management Has $523,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

