Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

