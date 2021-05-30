Summit X LLC Has $394,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

