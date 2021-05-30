Analyzing Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Linx pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cango pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cango pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

3.1% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Linx and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 2 4 0 0 1.67 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linx currently has a consensus target price of $5.97, indicating a potential downside of 17.36%. Given Linx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Linx is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Linx and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx -8.67% 0.20% 0.13% Cango 165.31% 52.87% 34.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linx and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $170.14 million 8.04 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Cango $314.55 million 2.74 $516.40 million $3.40 1.69

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Linx.

Volatility and Risk

Linx has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats Linx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Linx Company Profile

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company also operates white label platform for online sales solutions for small and medium-sized supermarkets; and payroll management software and human capital management for medium-sized companies. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

