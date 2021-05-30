Xponance Inc. Buys 2,714 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

