Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $222.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.41, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

