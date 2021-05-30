$0.75 EPS Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,698,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,490,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,547 shares of company stock valued at $65,630,535 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.