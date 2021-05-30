BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,735.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,065 shares of company stock worth $8,003,830 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

