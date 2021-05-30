Financial Analysis: ALX Oncology (ALXO) versus Its Rivals

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: ALXO) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ALX Oncology to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALX Oncology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology $1.18 million -$45.74 million -23.86 ALX Oncology Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

ALX Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ALX Oncology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00 ALX Oncology Competitors 4591 17556 38657 766 2.58

ALX Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $98.80, suggesting a potential upside of 74.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.07%. Given ALX Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -20.86% -17.17% ALX Oncology Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

