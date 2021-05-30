Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.51 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

