Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of -392.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

