Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Fortive stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

