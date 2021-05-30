Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

