Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,556 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $497.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $310.16 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

