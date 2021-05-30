CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Update

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,668. CMTSU Liquidation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

