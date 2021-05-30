Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,583.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,902 shares of company stock worth $29,803,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $477.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.97. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $486.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

