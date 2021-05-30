Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLUBQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 75,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,944. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.88.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.