Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Increases By 100.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CSTI remained flat at $$4.05 during trading on Friday. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203. Costar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

