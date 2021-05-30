Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Increases By 100.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DVCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.52 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

