Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Expands By 100.0%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

