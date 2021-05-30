Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Expands By 100.0%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
