HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

