HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Independent Bank Group worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 226.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 139.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,313,694. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

