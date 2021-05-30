Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

