Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

