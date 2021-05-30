Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CDW were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

