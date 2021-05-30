Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennar were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,273.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,513,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.