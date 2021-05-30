Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

