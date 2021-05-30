Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $43.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 243,936 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.