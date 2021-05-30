WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 27,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

