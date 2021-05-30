Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.16 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 523,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

