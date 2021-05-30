Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $67.64

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 313,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

